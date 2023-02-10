Louisa, who has been sharing her journey, explained the significance of the pieces she took with her.
‘Through it all we sensed your presence’ — Riky Rick’s mom Louisa Zondo on Cotton Fest
Image: Supplied
Late rapper Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo says she could sense his presence at his brainchild, the Cotton Fest.
She shared pictures of herself and Riky's wife Bianca's dad at the festival at the weekend.
“What a legacy you have left for all of us MaRiky. @cottonfestjhb 2023 brought so much joy to our hearts. We witnessed breathtaking beauty and amazing creativity while feeling the love connections among the thousands who participated. Through it all, we sensed your presence and loving kindness. We never die, we multiply! immense gratitude to the Cotton Fest team, partners and supporters,” she wrote.
In April she trekked to Mount Everest base camp to pay tribute to her son.
Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, died on February 23 last year.
Louisa, who has been sharing her journey, explained the significance of the pieces she took with her.
A “Riky Rick, We Multiply” T-shirt, a chain containing a medallion of St Michael as a symbolic representation of Bianca and the children's prayers, a St Christopher medallion representing her travel prayers and a medallion with a “MaRiky” engraving were among the pieces.
“Your beloved wife Bianca and children — Jordan and Maik — sent me off with a few memorabilia. I laid it as your family’s commitment to carrying forward your legacy of caring for and supporting young people,” she wrote.
Bianca recently told YOU Magazine she plans on not putting too much pressure on herself this year.
“I’m trying to figure out a lot of things and I want to ensure I make Riky proud. I want to be a great mom and support our children. It’s a lot of learning, this new normal. Trying to understand and deal with grief.”
