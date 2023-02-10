×

LISTEN | Behind the scenes with ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’ star Liz Prins

10 February 2023
Liz Prins
EMPOWERED: Liz Prins
Image: SUPPLIED

Her children advised her not to do because “no mom, you have no filter” but now Liz Prins is one of five Nelson Mandela Bay women whose lives we get a glimpse into on The Real Housewives of Gqeberha every Friday night. 

On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week Prins, a mom, socialite and businesswoman, takes us behind the scenes of the Friendly City version of the popular reality TV series and shares her highlight from the show.

But would she advise anybody else to participate in the show?

Listen to find you what she says.

Catch The Real Housewives of Gqeberha on 1 Magic every Friday at 8.30pm.

