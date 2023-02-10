Her children advised her not to do because “no mom, you have no filter” but now Liz Prins is one of five Nelson Mandela Bay women whose lives we get a glimpse into on The Real Housewives of Gqeberha every Friday night.
On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week Prins, a mom, socialite and businesswoman, takes us behind the scenes of the Friendly City version of the popular reality TV series and shares her highlight from the show.
But would she advise anybody else to participate in the show?
Listen to find you what she says.
LISTEN | Behind the scenes with ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’ star Liz Prins
Image: SUPPLIED
Her children advised her not to do because “no mom, you have no filter” but now Liz Prins is one of five Nelson Mandela Bay women whose lives we get a glimpse into on The Real Housewives of Gqeberha every Friday night.
On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week Prins, a mom, socialite and businesswoman, takes us behind the scenes of the Friendly City version of the popular reality TV series and shares her highlight from the show.
But would she advise anybody else to participate in the show?
Listen to find you what she says.
Catch The Real Housewives of Gqeberha on 1 Magic every Friday at 8.30pm.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure