‘Expect enough fireworks to end load-shedding’
Fans of the The Real Housewives franchise tuned in for the Gqeberha version
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 10 February 2023
Call it curiosity, pure nosiness or desperation for some skinner, fans of The Real Housewives reality franchise tuned in eagerly last week to catch the “GQ” version, with some left wanting more, others slightly mortified, and many vowing not to watch the show any further.
But one thing is for sure, it definitely didn’t lack drama...
