Mandisa Jakavula, popularly known as Mandz Not Hot, has opened up about her decision to forgive her rapist.
The TikTok star and singer went off script from her usual content when sharing a pressing message that was on her heart in a recent social media post.
“People do ridiculous and terrible things to us and we struggle to get over it, we go to therapy, we don't forgive them ... for example me, I was raped and every day I'm like: 'Why did this happen to me? I hate those people so much.' But when I think about it, God loves those people as much as he loves me.
“God has forgiven those people as even though they have not asked for forgiveness. God's grace doesn't only apply to me, it applies to them as well. So, why can't I ... God says love each other as I have loved you ... for me it's not easy, it's not a walk in a park but I have to understand that God loves them and there's nothing I can do about that ... For me, my sanity and wellbeing, I have to do the same,” she said.
Watch the full video below:
TikTok sensation Mandz Not Hot opens up about forgiving her rapist
'God loves those people as much as he loves me'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Mandz Not Hot
Watch the full video below:
