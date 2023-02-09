Nandi Madida on raising children living with ADHD and autism
Nandi Madida has opened up about her journey raising neurodivergent kids.
The media personality and singer took to her Instagram timeline getting real about the confusion and emotional weight she experience as a mother to two children “one is autistic and the other ADHD”.
In the post, Nandi, who is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Zakes Bantwini, revealed she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 2022.
Nandi went on to recommend a “soul sister”, who is an actress, who gave up her career to focus on raising her neurodivergent child and shared tips and strategies for living positively with autism.
“I have been so blessed to have found a soul sister in Tara Leniston and I so fortunately bumped into her powerful YouTube page during a time of absolute confusion and just feeling overwhelmed by my child’s Autism diagnosis and was trying to find information on how I could be the best mother to two amazing Neurodivergent children. PS: At that time I didn’t know that I was Neurodivergent myself and officially received my ADHD diagnosis last year.
“When watching her videos, I felt that she took my hand with me and comforted me. I instantly would feel that everything will be OK. I felt a sense of ease and understanding when watching her videos. But also very empowered and motivated as a mother!” she wrote.
Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala also took a trip down memory lane in celebration of the birthday of her firstborn son living with “borderline autism”.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bokang penned a lengthy heartfelt note to her eight-year-old son when expressing her pride in him and reflecting on the highs and lows she experienced throughout her motherhood journey.
Bokang admitted when her son was diagnosed with “borderline autism” she was emotionally overwhelmed.
The mother of two, who is married to soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala, said she believed in miracles as her son had found his voice.
“Your spirit is out of this world. You tested my faith and restored my faith, I thank God for you. I always knew God loves me but through you I know and I know God lives, that God loves me. Through you I know that God's grace surrounds me at all times. I know ]you are loved, protected, elevated and needed in this world. I got to see maatla a Modimo le Badimo (the power of God and the ancestors) through you. I know you ngwanaka (my child) walk with God. Now I believe in miracles. Even when you couldn’t make a conversation you'd sing a song word for word, I soon realised you were preaching to me “Way maker' so I never lose hope.”