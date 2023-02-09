Nandi Madida on raising children living with ADHD and autism

Nandi Madida has opened up about her journey raising neurodivergent kids.

The media personality and singer took to her Instagram timeline getting real about the confusion and emotional weight she experience as a mother to two children “one is autistic and the other ADHD”.

In the post, Nandi, who is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Zakes Bantwini, revealed she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 2022.

Nandi went on to recommend a “soul sister”, who is an actress, who gave up her career to focus on raising her neurodivergent child and shared tips and strategies for living positively with autism.

“I have been so blessed to have found a soul sister in Tara Leniston and I so fortunately bumped into her powerful YouTube page during a time of absolute confusion and just feeling overwhelmed by my child’s Autism diagnosis and was trying to find information on how I could be the best mother to two amazing Neurodivergent children. PS: At that time I didn’t know that I was Neurodivergent myself and officially received my ADHD diagnosis last year.

“When watching her videos, I felt that she took my hand with me and comforted me. I instantly would feel that everything will be OK. I felt a sense of ease and understanding when watching her videos. But also very empowered and motivated as a mother!” she wrote.