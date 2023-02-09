'Black Coffee unobuntu' — The DJ splits Twitter in half over Podcast and Chill appearance
Black Coffee’s snap with Podcast and Chill's Sol Phenduka shot him straight to the Twitter trends list on Wednesday night.
The Grammy award winner had hinted a while back about visiting the podcast and it seems not only did he keep his promise but it might just turn into the most tuned-into episode seeing as it is already trending before it airs.
Tweeps shared their views immediately after seeing the picture.
“I hope Black Coffee spoke about the music and the industry that we love him for, not his personal stuffs with Enhle that we have no business on. This nation needs more inspiration than gossip that destroys families,” tweeted one.
“Black Coffee could have used any other platform to tell his story. He has the resources to do it in his own socials but he went to that Podcast because he knows the audience and he knows the hosts will make sure to structure the interview to attack & discredit Enhle,” another tweeted.
One of my best days ever !!!!! After the birth of my daughter and my future wedding . Yes I'm shorter than Black Coffee but taller than Mark Williams , who isn't short . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'm so happy .
Late last year Black Coffee opened up in a series of tweets about his mental anguish.
He said he hoped that in 2023 men would know it was OK to break down, cry and ask for support. He also urged men to go to therapy and talk about their feelings.
“Going through some of the comments makes one realise why most men bottle things up and some even take their lives. I hope you listen and offer support to men in your lives when they show vulnerability,” he told his followers.
