‘You have unleashed the culture of SA’ — Nathi Mthethwa praises Zakes, Wouter and Nomcebo

Journalist
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has lauded Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode for their Grammy win.
The musicians walked away with the Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Monday for their hit song Bayethe.
The minister went live on his Instagram on Monday when the musicians joined him to receive his felicitations.
Nathi spoke about how their achievement, following DJ Black Coffee taking home the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album Subconsciously last year, was a great depiction of South Africa's talent.
"What you guys have done, you have unleased the power of the arts. You have unleashed it to the world. You have unleased the culture of South Africa. That people know South Africa is a country to be reckoned with. It has artists who are capable of rising to the occasion, as you did. Coming after Black Coffee last year, it tells everybody we are on the path to success. You didn't just win, and its not just a win for yourselves," he said.
Nathi said the three stars were a symbol of hope for t the country.
"You know the country is dealing with a lot of challenges but the unleashing of this power of the arts has ensured you assist to lift the spirit. Everything today revolves around you superstars."
Zakes responded by asking the minister to include them in finding solutions to aid the country.
"We've been through a lot before and we managed to be where we are today. A role is upon you because your department is the one that seeks to bring people together. You are the voice and the mouthpiece. We are really raising our hands to help you help the nation. I want to pray for you minister because I know we need answers."
