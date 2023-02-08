Trevor Noah is used to the global stage, seeing that Monday marked his third time hosting the Grammy Awards.
However, he is still filled with gratitude each time he has an opportunity to be the person who is listened to in a room full of Hollywood A-listers and the who's who in America.
Taking to his socials, he shared a small clip where he thanked people for tuning in and said the awards were done and dusted.
“Wow! What a night. A huge thank you to everyone who attended or watched from home. My mind is still trying to process everything that happened. Congrats to all the winners and nominees. Music’s biggest night is truly your night. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world,” he captioned the post.
The comedian and former The Daily Show host show recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about the Grammys and shared what he enjoyed about hosting the prestigious awards.
WATCH | ‘Wow! What a night’ — Trevor Noah reflects on hosting the Grammys
The comedian and former The Daily Show host show recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about the Grammys and shared what he enjoyed about hosting the prestigious awards.
“This is the thing I try to tell people; you have to be a fan of the Grammys because you are invariably a fan of music. The thing I love about the Grammys, selfishly, is every time I go I discover a new artist I didn't fully appreciate and I didn't love for the reasons I should have.”
South African author Zakes Mda applauded Trevor for hosting the awards this year.
“I’ve lived in the US for 42 years. I never ever imagined in my lifetime I would see a South African hosting the Grammys,” Zakes said in a post on social media.
He congratulated Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, who won the Best Global Music Performance award at the prestigious ceremony.
