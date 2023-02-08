It’s a lot of learning, this new normal: Bianca picking up the pieces after the death of Riky Rick
Almost a year later, Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo has reflected on life after the death of the rapper.
Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado died last February the age of 34.
If you've attended any Cotton Fest, you might have witnessed Bianca Naidoo hands on with the organising — that being a depiction of a woman who was at the forefront of the Riky Rick's legacy.
Bianca recently told she told YOU Magazine plans on not putting too pressure on herself this year.
“I’m trying to figure out a lot of things and I want to ensure I make Riky proud. I want to be a great mom and support our children. It’s a lot of learning, this new normal. Trying to understand and deal with grief.”
When reflecting on the 10 years she dedicated “to give him the love and support he deserved,” Bianca, told Nounouche online magazine about the respect they had for each other.
“When I think back on our time together, everything we did, he had a way of making me feel important, always. I knew when to back off and when to put on pressure in a gentle and loving way. I was his safe space and he was mine. There was so much respect. He treated me like a queen and gave me love I had never experienced.”
As tributes pour out to Riky Rick on the timeline towards his death anniversary, Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje shared a portrait of the late star in commemoration of his life.
Cottonfest 2023 RIP Ricky Rick, Sidlukotini 🕊.#CottonFest #cottonfest2023 #RIPRickyRick #sildukotini pic.twitter.com/9HdlG5e9Jx— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) February 5, 2023
The Zimbabwean-born artist said he was a big supporter of the artist, recalling his encounter with him six years ago at Constitutional Hill when he was performing at Basha Uhuru.
“I have a painting of him that I did five years ago and another I did for him in November ... honouring who he was in fashion and in the music industry. he told TshisaLIVE.
“I remember he once came to me and said, 'Rasta, thank you so much for painting me while I'm sill alive', that made me feel honoured. I watched him perform, then we spoke about the painting being collected, but we didn't keep in touch afterwards.”