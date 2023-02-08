It’s a lot of learning, this new normal: Bianca picking up the pieces after the death of Riky Rick

Almost a year later, Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo has reflected on life after the death of the rapper.

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado died last February the age of 34.

If you've attended any Cotton Fest, you might have witnessed Bianca Naidoo hands on with the organising — that being a depiction of a woman who was at the forefront of the Riky Rick's legacy.

Bianca recently told she told YOU Magazine plans on not putting too pressure on herself this year.

“I’m trying to figure out a lot of things and I want to ensure I make Riky proud. I want to be a great mom and support our children. It’s a lot of learning, this new normal. Trying to understand and deal with grief.”

When reflecting on the 10 years she dedicated “to give him the love and support he deserved,” Bianca, told Nounouche online magazine about the respect they had for each other.

“When I think back on our time together, everything we did, he had a way of making me feel important, always. I knew when to back off and when to put on pressure in a gentle and loving way. I was his safe space and he was mine. There was so much respect. He treated me like a queen and gave me love I had never experienced.”