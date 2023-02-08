She was visited by fellow YouTuber and friend Lasizwe Dambuza, who went to her bearing gifts, including a bouquet of flowers.
She was headlines again last week when her Insta followers speculated she had a bun in the oven.
In a recent episode titled What Would We Do? posted on her YouTube channel, Mihlali said she was not ready to be a mom.
“Honestly, I'm at an age where I could have a baby., I wouldn't mind having a baby. But I'm not ready to be a mom right now, at this very moment. Two years ago I wanted a baby so bad. Lockdown I wanted a baby so bad,” she said.
The YouTuber said she wanted to be a hands-on mom.
“There are so many things I want to do and I feel like I want to be a mom when I can fully be devoted to being a mom. I want to be such a hands-on mom. I would probably have the child and pray he guides me throughout.”
‘I’m fine my loves’ — Mihlali Ndamase updates her fans after being scarce on the TL
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo
Mihlali Ndamase has assured her fans she was doing well after she was involved in a stair fall incident over the weekend.
The picture of her in a wheelchair went viral on the socials, which led to her updating her followers and assuring them she was in warm hands.
The YouTuber shared a young update on her Instagram stories that was posted on a popular celebrity blog.
“Thank you so much for the lovely messages and well wishes. I am fine my loves. I won't be getting into details of what happened but I thank God I'm back home now in the care of my family and focusing on recovery,” she wrote.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe Dambuza
