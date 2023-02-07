‘You’ve been the G.O.A.T’ — Thuso Mbedu congratulates Viola Davis on her E.G.O.T status

Thuso Mbedu has congratulated Viola Davis on her Grammy win and finally being among the Hollywood elite who have E.G.O.T. status.

The prestigious status is bestowed on artists who have an Emmy, an Oscar, a Tony and a Grammy award under their belts — and now Viola has hers.

Viola won in the best audio book, narration and storytelling recording category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California for her memoir, Finding Me.

Taking to her Instagram Thuso gushed over her The Woman King co-star

“You been a G.O.A.T. Glad to see that they’ve finally caught up congratulations @violadavis for your Grammy win #EGOT. We love you because you are who you are. We are so proud of you. You’re one of the hardest working people we know. Thank you for sharing you with us. Thank you to Julius and Genesis for holding you down as they do,” she captioned the post.