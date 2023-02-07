‘You’ve been the G.O.A.T’ — Thuso Mbedu congratulates Viola Davis on her E.G.O.T status
Thuso Mbedu has congratulated Viola Davis on her Grammy win and finally being among the Hollywood elite who have E.G.O.T. status.
The prestigious status is bestowed on artists who have an Emmy, an Oscar, a Tony and a Grammy award under their belts — and now Viola has hers.
Viola won in the best audio book, narration and storytelling recording category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California for her memoir, Finding Me.
Taking to her Instagram Thuso gushed over her The Woman King co-star
“You been a G.O.A.T. Glad to see that they’ve finally caught up congratulations @violadavis for your Grammy win #EGOT. We love you because you are who you are. We are so proud of you. You’re one of the hardest working people we know. Thank you for sharing you with us. Thank you to Julius and Genesis for holding you down as they do,” she captioned the post.
On Viola’s birthday Thuso penned a heartwarming message on her Instagram.
“Happy birthday to the most dearest and sweetest and fiercest real life warrior that I grace the privilege and honour and blessing to call friend!I know your day will be full of love and laughter and kindness!May this next chapter be as good to you as you were to all of us over this last year! We love you forever!”
The flick, The Woman King, inspired by the true events of the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries features household Hollywood names such as Viola and John Boyega and South African actors Thuso, Zozi Tunzi and Siv Ngesi.
Viola and Thuso also recently won at the Black Reel Awards.
The awards annually honour African-American film achievement in feature, independent and television films.
Thuso bagged Outstanding Breakthrough Actress and Viola Outstanding Film Winner.