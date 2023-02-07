Basking in the love, light and appreciation she's getting while she is still alive, veteran actress Connie Chiume has bagged yet another award.
The Black Panther star received the Anansi Award from MultiChoice Group and Joburg Film Festival organisers for her contribution to creative storytelling over several decades.
In the category, Africa’s Most Loved Story Tellers, the MultiChoice Group also honoured filmmakers for their contribution to the industry. The key awards presented were:
- The Emerging Storyteller Award, presented to Siphosethu Tshapu, (Milton Empire)
- The Global Storyteller Award, presented to Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, (Tshedza Pictures).
- The Fearless Storyteller Award, presented to Chris Q Radebe, (Match Pictures)
- Rising African Star Award — Star Kganki Mphahlele (Pula Bakgaga Media)
Taking to her Instagram, Connie expressed her gratitude for the recognition.
“Wow! Another one! I cannot even explain my gratitude SA. Huge thank you to @joburg_film_festival and @multichoice_group for such a prestigious award,” she said.
'Wow! Another one!' — Connie Chiume bags award at Joburg Film Festival
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: supplied
Basking in the love, light and appreciation she's getting while she is still alive, veteran actress Connie Chiume has bagged yet another award.
The Black Panther star received the Anansi Award from MultiChoice Group and Joburg Film Festival organisers for her contribution to creative storytelling over several decades.
In the category, Africa’s Most Loved Story Tellers, the MultiChoice Group also honoured filmmakers for their contribution to the industry. The key awards presented were:
Taking to her Instagram, Connie expressed her gratitude for the recognition.
“Wow! Another one! I cannot even explain my gratitude SA. Huge thank you to @joburg_film_festival and @multichoice_group for such a prestigious award,” she said.
The Joburg Film Festival (JFF), which ran from Tuesday, January 31 until Sunday, February 5 at various locations across the city, offered a provocative and challenging slate of films from around the world that explored various social issues and offered a snapshot of a particular time in history.
“Apart from entertaining, film also has an important role: education — particularly about social challenges. Film must be able to expand our understanding or to offer a different perspective which may change the viewer’s own.
“By continuing to explore, confront and challenge social issues, film raises awareness of individual and collective challenges with powerful storytelling,” said Mphile Shabalala, CSI manager for content programmes at MultiChoice.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring