Enhle Mbali, Lasizwe, DJ Tira and others penned messages on their social pages.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini. A Grammy Award winner. You have been nothing but an inspiration to me and your supporters. Your win really proves that dreams can really come true! I’m so proud of you, Zakes Bantwini! Today we celebrate you. Congratulations to your win!” Lasizwe wrote.
“Congratulations for winning the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance for our song Bayethe @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode @wouterkellerman #africatotheworld #grammy #grammy2023" Oskido wrote.
Read some of the social media posts below:
'We are proud of you' — Celebs react to Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman & Nomcebo Zikode’s Grammy win
Journalist
Image: MIKE BLAKE
Mzansi is beaming with pride after Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won big at the Grammys.
The musicians won the Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Monday for their hit song Bayethe.
The timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.
The EFF shared a statement on its timeline lauding the stars for their achievement.
“This victory again reaffirms the depth in talent in South Africa's music industry, which is globally recognised and appreciated.
“The trio has not only made South Africa proud but has shown that resilience and dedication are the keys to success in a country where the arts are severely neglected,” reads the statement.
Enhle Mbali, Lasizwe, DJ Tira and others penned messages on their social pages.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini. A Grammy Award winner. You have been nothing but an inspiration to me and your supporters. Your win really proves that dreams can really come true! I’m so proud of you, Zakes Bantwini! Today we celebrate you. Congratulations to your win!” Lasizwe wrote.
“Congratulations for winning the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance for our song Bayethe @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode @wouterkellerman #africatotheworld #grammy #grammy2023" Oskido wrote.
Read some of the social media posts below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle