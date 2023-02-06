×

Leisure

'We are proud of you' — Celebs react to Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman & Nomcebo Zikode’s Grammy win

06 February 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman pose with the Grammy for Best Global music performance for 'Bayethe' during the Premiere Ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Image: MIKE BLAKE
Image: MIKE BLAKE

Mzansi is beaming with pride after Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won big at the Grammys.

The musicians won the Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Monday for their hit song Bayethe.

The timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. 

The EFF shared a statement on its timeline lauding the stars for their achievement. 

“This victory again reaffirms the depth in talent in South Africa's music industry, which is globally recognised and appreciated.

“The trio has not only made South Africa proud but has shown that resilience and dedication are the keys to success in a country where the arts are severely neglected,” reads the statement.

Enhle Mbali, Lasizwe, DJ Tira and others penned messages on their social pages. 

Ladies and gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini. A Grammy Award winner. You have been nothing but an inspiration to me and your supporters. Your win really proves that dreams can really come true! I’m so proud of you, Zakes Bantwini! Today we celebrate you. Congratulations to your win!” Lasizwe wrote. 

“Congratulations for winning the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance for our song Bayethe @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode @wouterkellerman #africatotheworld #grammy #grammy2023" Oskido wrote.

Read some of the social media posts below:

subscribe

