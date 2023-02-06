Moments before, Nomcebo gushed how a girl from Hammarsdale was now on the world stage.
“Look at God. From Hammarsdale to the world. I never imagined God would take me to such heights and platforms. I want to give a special shoutout to my fans”.
The trio were honoured on Saturday at an African nominees brunch at Spring Place in Beverly Hills hosted by Guba Enterprises to celebrate outstanding individuals from Africa.
“Being in LA for the Grammys and being able to network and connect with other fellow African artists, music executives and entrepreneurs is such an amazing thing.
“I’ve been busy here with meetings with music executives, taking part in a Grammy Week panel discussion at the Grammy Museum, and later today I’m going to the studio to do some song programming and writing music, and of course getting ready for the big night,” Zakes said at the event.
WATCH | ‘Unkulunkulu uNumber 1’ — Zakes, Wouter and Nomcebo celebrate Grammy win
Digital Editor
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer and singer Zakes Bantwini is on cloud nine after walking away with his first Grammy Award.
Zakes, flautist Wouter Kellerman and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode won the Best Global Music Performance award for their hit Bayethe at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in the early hours on Monday.
Taking to social media, Zakes thanked all those who supported him on his journey and praised God for the win.
Wouter shared the moment he and his fellow South Africans learnt they had won and dedicated the win to the whole of SA.
Moments before, Nomcebo gushed how a girl from Hammarsdale was now on the world stage.
“Look at God. From Hammarsdale to the world. I never imagined God would take me to such heights and platforms. I want to give a special shoutout to my fans”.
The trio were honoured on Saturday at an African nominees brunch at Spring Place in Beverly Hills hosted by Guba Enterprises to celebrate outstanding individuals from Africa.
“Being in LA for the Grammys and being able to network and connect with other fellow African artists, music executives and entrepreneurs is such an amazing thing.
“I’ve been busy here with meetings with music executives, taking part in a Grammy Week panel discussion at the Grammy Museum, and later today I’m going to the studio to do some song programming and writing music, and of course getting ready for the big night,” Zakes said at the event.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle