SNAPS | Inside Bontle Modiselle’s time at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

Bontle has been taking major strides in the entertainment industry.
In November last year she received a certificate for the largest amapiano dance from the Guinness World Records alongside musician Alfa Kat and World of Dance co-ordinator Quintus Jansen.
e.tv's Stumbo Record Breakers show flew in an adjudicator with Sofia Greenacre, from the Guinness Book of Records London, to officiate the moment.
Bontle, who choreographed the dance moves, took to her Instagram to mark the milestone.
“We’re official Guinness World Record holders for the largest amapiano dance, choreographed by yours truly, performed, synchronised at the same time. Achieved on Stumbo Record Breakers. Wow.
“We did it Quintus Jansen. Thank you so much for trusting me with this. A true honour. Shoutout to my bro Alfa Kat on the fire production of the music. I’m blessed and happy to share moments with you two. To every dancer who came and showed up, thank you for making it all possible. It would have been nothing without you. This is an incredible moment for South African dance history to be cherished forever,” she wrote.
Bontle Modiselle can officially tick a few things off her list this year, and that includes rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers.
At the time of publishing, the media personality was the only spotted South African at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's annual brunch which brings together international artists in showbiz.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared snaps and videos showing her followers she was clearly having the time of her life.
While it is uncertain where the choreographer bagged her invite, she had a huge impact on Kelly Rowland the last time the singer was in South Africa.
Fans have safely assumed her association with Beyoncé's band member helped secure the exclusive invite.
