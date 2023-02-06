The return of Cotton Fest in the heart of Johannesburg at The Station was definitely one for the books.
While the festival will never be the same after the death of the co-founder Riky Rick, the evolution of the festival for the past two years has been one great ride to witness.
This year the organisers took it up a notch, celebrating queer culture with pride banners, collaborating with the Youth Olympic Games and bringing a world-renowned artist out on stage, among many hot local acts — something many will never forget.
Costa Titch brought out Senegalese-American singer Akon as his “international surprise act”, performing his hit Big Flexa.
At the end of their performance, Akon gifted Costa Titch a diamond chain, suggesting a partnership with Akon’s Konvict Kulture.
“Cotton Fest '23! Shout out to my brother @akon for coming out and making it such a special moment! @converse.za thank you for dressing myself and the dancers! See you all same time next year! To my amazing team,” Costa Titch wrote, recalling the experience.
SNAPS | Akon as the surprise act and ATM showing up for Emtee! Here's what went down at Cotton Fest 2023
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gqom duo Distruction Boyz gave their last performance as a group before taking a break to focus on their solo careers.
Despite the technical glitches in-between, Uncle Waffles, Sjava, Emtee, DBN Gogo and Maglera Doe Boy, among many others, electrified the stage with their performances.
See the snaps below:
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
