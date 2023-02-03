The stars of the show Buli G Ngomane, Liz Prinz, Unathi Faku, Ashleigh Mather and Norma Nicol showed up ready to serve some sass and slay.
Far from the crass woman her “voootsek” made her come across as, Norma dazzled in a champagne dress with soft-glam makeup and a sophisticated hairdo.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star said she'd like people to be open-minded and not only associate her personality with the viral promo video because she's so much more than that.
Sticking to her guns about being a sweet woman with a dash of fire, Norma said she wasn't worried about whether people would like or hate her because she knows who she is.
“Whatever they think of me is their business. I know who I am, so whatever they think of me doesn't matter,” Norma said.
She said she understood the pros and cons of being part of a reality show, but her husband's support assured her she could take whatever unexpected things may come her way.
Norma's outfit was in sync with Liz's dress, even though Liz added a flowing white tail to her dress to stand out.
Ashleigh and Unathi rocked the same shade of royal blue with their dresses, which were seemingly made by the same designer.
This left Buli — who is supposedly the glue of the group and the “premium housewife” who brought the squad together — solo in her dress choice. Buli wore an orange taffeta skirt with a glittering gold shirt. A tad underwhelming in comparison to the women who flanked her as the five took the stage to share their experience of shooting a reality show.
See snaps below:
SNAPS | Inside the 'Real Housewives of Gqeberha' screening, what to expect in the season premiering on Friday
The Real Housewives of Gqeberha, aka #RHOGQ, will premiere on February 3, and TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that it is unlike any of the existing Real Housewives franchises.
TshisaLIVE was invited to an exclusive screening of the first episode of the Gqeberha version of the reality show in the city on Thursday.
The champopo was flowing when the crème de la crème of Gqeberha showed up at Andante to celebrate their own as many got the first look at the reality show set to showcase the city and its finest women in a unique way.
See snaps below:
Buli's star shines bright both in real life and in the show and her comic timing and knack for punchlines will probably see her become a firm fave.
Singer and presenter Noluthando Nqayi Meje, aka Nolly Nols, was the host with the most. Among the stars spotted at the event were Gqeberha (the telenovela) actors Ayanda Makayi and Phila Madlingozi.
What to expect from RHOGQ?
It's a definitely a different take to a well-used format. It's not the typical “rich” women living their best lives. Instead, its an unexpected hybrid between empowerment, sisterhood, drama, sass and humour in a way only women from Gqeberha could serve. What these woman may lack in assets (as compared to women from the other franchises), they make up for in personality and comedy.
Don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of Gqeberha on 1 Magic (DStv Channel 103) on February 3 at 8.30pm.
The launch was a young vibe. Check out the video below:
