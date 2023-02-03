Kefiloe Mdutyulwa has finally spoken about the abuse she allegedly suffered in the hands of Smash Afrika.
Last November Sunday World reported that Smash Afrika’s wife, the daughter of actress Rami Chuene, accused the 5FM presenter of cheating on her with musician Msaki, allegations the Fetch Your Life hit maker has since denied, saying: “It's a story of a relationship ending, I don't have anything to do with that relationship ending. I'm just hurt.”
The newspaper stated Kefiloe allegedly suffered emotional and psychological abuse and left their home.
After several months of remaining mum about the matter, Kefiloe addressed the allegations in a post shared on their wedding anniversary.
In the post, Kefiloe refers to a blog post about Christianity and divorce, weighing in on how it was not an easy decision for her to make.
“When I was being abused, I was faced with the decision whether to remain in my marriage, possibly at the risk of my life or harm to my child. This decision was particularly difficult because I worried I was disobeying God by ending my marriage,” she wrote.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Smash Afrika but he declined to comment on the matter.
Watch the video below:
Kefiloe Mdutyulwa opens up about allegedly being abused by Smash Afrika
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Kefiloe Mdutyulwa
Watch the video below:
