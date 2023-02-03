Choose your love language this Valentine’s Day

Luxury picnics, three-course dinners, pampering or a night away — Nelson Mandela Bay is serving up something sweet this Valentine’s Day, and supporting local is lekker.
From the pricier options to small gestures to show the special person in your life how much you care, there’s something to tickle everyone’s fancy on February 14.
If food is your love language and you’re looking for something unique, then turn up the romance with a picnic basket for two from The Grass Roof.
Their team has organised a unique outdoor movie experience where you will be treated to a screening of The Holiday plus a romantic picnic spread (bring your own blanket).
You can also order a basket to go and enjoy it at your favourite spot.
For a picnic basket and movie, the cost is R650 per couple.
The picnic basket takeaway for two is R500. Vegetarian options are available.
To order, call 041-366-2379. All orders must be placed before February 10 and collected on the 14th.
Home is where the heart is and the cupids at Dinnerbox have kept this in mind with their Valentine’s Day occasion boxes delivered straight to your door.
The three-course meal consists of Camembert wrapped in phyllo pastry, served with onion marmalade to tastefully start your meal, followed by slow-roasted lamb shanks in tomato, red wine and herbs served with herb rice, oven-roasted potatoes, broccoli and a cheese sauce, and decadent chocolate fondant for dessert.
An alternative to the lamb shank is the salmon, swathed with breadcrumbs, herbs and butter in a lemon butter sauce.
The meal for two costs R825 and can be ordered via dinnerbox.co.za. All orders must be in by February 8.
Feel like a night out on the town in that little black (or red) number?
Then Hacklewood Hill Country House has you covered — and they are celebrating for the whole month of love.
At R445 per person, each guest will receive a glass of bubbly on arrival, followed by amuse bouche, a three-course dinner and after-dinner truffles.
The Boardwalk Hotel and Casino’s Bayside Pantry executive chef Willie Mcotoyi and his team have prepared a choice of a three-course set menu at Kipling’s Brasserie, or a buffet dinner at Bayside, both including a welcome drink on arrival.
Kipling’s will serve a salmon gravlax, scallops, tiger prawn and beetroot starter, a raspberry and lime sorbet palate cleanser, and a main course of lamb rump with summer vegetables and fondant potato.
Dessert is an apple orchid, with meringue and strawberry compote with chocolate soil.
Those who prefer to serve themselves can settle into Bayside Pantry for a spread which includes starters of beef carpaccio, smoked salmon trout, dill poached prawns and oriental pancakes with grilled chicken, while the carvery boasts roast beef wellington, pork leg and yorkshire pudding.
The hot dishes include a lamb tagine with prunes and chickpeas, chicken curry, beef goulash and pan-fried line-fish.
Round off your meal with something from the sweets table such as baked cheesecake, brandy pudding, chocolate gateau or lemon meringue pie.
Then turn dinner into a date night with a stay over at the four-star hotel.
Dinner will be served from 6pm at a cost of R450 per couple at Kipling’s, or R500 a couple at Bayside Pantry.
Reservations: 041-507-7793.
In need of a little pampering? Then take advantage of Shambala Wellness Spa’s Valentine’s voucher special.
Purchase a 60-minute full body massage, or 60-minute optiphi facial and receive lunch and a glass of bubbly to end off the day.
The cost for either option is R850 for purchase from February 6-14, available in-store or online.
Choose your love language this Valentine’s Day
Bay venues pull out the stops to offer a variety of options for you and your special someone
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
It’s Cookie Time are known for their quirky ways to say “I love you” with a variety of beautifully decorated biscuits to choose from and the best part is, it won’t break the bank.
Cookie cards, cookie decorating kits and heart-shaped biscuits with words like “I tolerate you” iced on them are just some of the options available via their Facebook page.
Thunzi Forest Chalets and Hot Tubs, just 20 minutes from Gqeberha, is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway with your significant other.
So in celebration of the month of love, they are offering a variety of romantic packages and specials throughout February.
This includes deals on their stargazing dome and forest chalets.
Make things extra special with a Valentine’s Treat Hamper for R450.
This includes a bottle of bubbly, cold meats, cheeses, crackers, root vegetable crisps, biltong and magic bars.
Email admin@thehostmanagement.com for more information or to book.
And last but not least, there is something for the singletons or those just sick and tired of love.
Chingadas has warned that love is in the air, so wear a gas mask and join them for their #AntiValentinesDay fiesta.
Don’t worry lovebirds, you can join them too.
#AntiValentinesDay includes drowning your sorrows at the bar with margaritas and tequila.
There is no cover charge and DJ Emma will be handling the decks. There will also be a “Dark Side” margarita special all day.
Call 041-581-0098 to book.
