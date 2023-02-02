SPOTLIGHT | 'Empire of Light' and 'Knock at the Cabin' out; 'Magic Mike' giveaways; what to look out for in 2023
Olivia Colman stars in Sam Mendes' romantic drama and home invasion meets the apocalypse in M Night Shyamalan's new thriller; Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek turn up the heat; and see what cinemas have in store for you this year
This week’s episode of Spotlight is brimming with magic and mystery: from the magic of an English seaside cinema, a cabin-in-the-woods mystery thriller, to Channing Tatum’s special brand of “saucery”.
We also give you a taste of what cinemas have in store this year. Coming out this week is Empire of Light, directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Skyfall, 1917), a romantic drama set in England’s turbulent 1980s. Olivia Colman gives another stunning performance as the manager of a seaside cinema, who forms a tender bond with a new, much younger employee. The movie blends themes of racial prejudice and mental illness with the redeeming power of cinema and human connection. Also starring Colin Firth and Michael Ward.
The king of suspense thrillers, M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Split, Unbreakable), directs the other new release this week, Knock at the Cabin. A family vacationing in the woods is taken hostage by armed strangers and must make an unthinkable choice to “avert the apocalypse”. Starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and Nikki Amuka-Bird.
Steven Soderbergh brings us another visual feast with Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will be turning up the heat at cinemas everywhere on February 10. Channing Tatum returns for the third instalment of the hugely popular franchise, in which Selma Hayek plays as a wealthy socialite who gives him an offer he can’t refuse.
Looking ahead, Spotlight features sneak peeks of movies coming up this year, including Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Ryan.
Don’t miss Spotlight next week for a closer look at Darren Aronofsky’s much-anticipated film, The Whale, for which Brendan Fraser is up for an Oscar.
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/ Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
