Sjava’s 'Isibuko' hits 7.7-million streams in less than seven days
Sjava's much anticipated music project managed to garner more that 7.7-million streams across digital streaming sites in less than seven days.
It's been less than a week since Sjava released his album Isibuko after a five-year hiatus. Taking to his Twitter timeline he shared a snap of a compilation of the streams he received across the sites.
“Numbers just in! Thank you so much for your support, siyabonga kakhulu,” wrote Sjava.
In his mentions his followers shared their favourite songs.
“I really can't talk much about you on this song! Vele you're the Goat ... the Q Twins were a stroke of genius, Haai ke, Haai ke uMzukulu ..... that verse, ngizongena ngayo on the 14th Feb ... #ZIYAKHALA Bhungane! Thanks for the album,” wrote one.
“Bravo. But wait, why you didn't mention my name coz you've told everyone my story?” wrote another one.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the launch last week of his 18-track album, he said he was thankful to his fans.
“I want to thank my fans more than anything. The music that we make is not about views and all those other things but we do it strictly for them to listen to. We tend to go to shows witnessing people singing songs that have not been played on the radio word for word, which means they listen to what we are saying. So I am grateful. The song that was released with the video was more than 50,000 but for someone to still take their time and listen to it out of all the songs in the world, I cannot take that lightly.”