Sjava’s 'Isibuko' hits 7.7-million streams in less than seven days

Sjava's much anticipated music project managed to garner more that 7.7-million streams across digital streaming sites in less than seven days.

It's been less than a week since Sjava released his album Isibuko after a five-year hiatus. Taking to his Twitter timeline he shared a snap of a compilation of the streams he received across the sites.

“Numbers just in! Thank you so much for your support, siyabonga kakhulu,” wrote Sjava.

In his mentions his followers shared their favourite songs.

“I really can't talk much about you on this song! Vele you're the Goat ... the Q Twins were a stroke of genius, Haai ke, Haai ke uMzukulu ..... that verse, ngizongena ngayo on the 14th Feb ... #ZIYAKHALA Bhungane! Thanks for the album,” wrote one.