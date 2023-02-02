Mzansi reacts to SA Tourism's alleged R1bn Tottenham 'sponsorship' deal
Reports emerged on Tuesday that SA Tourism had allegedly proposed a three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur worth nearly R1bn, which has left South Africans fuming.
The SA Tourism “sponsorship deal” would see the English team receive kit branding, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnership announcements, training camps in South Africa, free access to tickets and stadium hospitality in return.
The DA and Action SA have rejected the idea and the DA has said that they will send a delegation to investigate the matter.
Meanwhile, on the socials many have taken to their timeline to protest.
Andile Ncube was among the celebrities weighing in on the matter: “There’s 16 official PSL teams and most struggle with sponsors and every day we point fingers at teams like Moroka Swallows for having money issues yet this big brand that’s been part of SA fabric for so long gets no help but Tottenham Hotspur does?”
“This is just wrong. There are so many teams in the PSL which can use the funds to better their squads and be able to complete and attract good players which will improve the league,” another Twitter user wrote.
“This is really disgusting. This government has lost the plot,” wrote another one.
There’s 16 @OfficialPSL teams and most struggle with sponsors and everyday we point fingers at teams like @Moroka_Swallows for having money issues yet this big brand that’s been part of SA fabric for so long gets no help but @SpursOfficial do ?— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) February 1, 2023
R8.5b for green energy no consultation R1bn Tottenham Hotspur still no consultation ? Who is deciding for us Mara! Community raised their demands and needs, nothing is been done. What is democracy???????— Leletle Lethashasha (@eljeffetr) February 1, 2023