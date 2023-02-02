'If you can make it through the night, there’s a brighter day’ — Trevor Gumbi pens note to his wife in hospital
Nande is fighting for her life
Well wishes and prayers have flooded Trevor Gumbi's timeline after he revealed his wife, Nande, was recently admitted to hospital.
The comedian and actor took to Instagram on Wednesday penning a heartfelt note to Nande, who is recovering.
“I wish I could take the pain away. If you can make it through the night, there's a brighter day. Everything will be all right if you hold on,” he wrote.
In another post, Trevor said he won't leave his wife's side as she fights for her life.
“Sleeping beauty. It’s visiting hours, but, she’s fast asleep and I’m staying by her side so that when they make the movie about our lives together, my character gets brownie points and husbands across the land get the hairy eyeball from their partners, ‘cause they’ve just put their mug down, raw, on the table without a coaster.”
Trevor is smitten and often expresses his love for Nande on the timeline.
When gushing on Instagram, Trevor professed his love for her, saying he felt blessed to have her in his life.
“I’m truly blessed that this is the last person I see before I fall asleep every night and the first person I see when I wake up. Life truly is good with you by my side Moonshine. I love you.”