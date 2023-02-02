In one verse that has many tongues wagging on social media, K.O takes aim at amapiano musician Lady Du for saying SETE was not going to amount to anything.
“Sneak dissing is some sh*t I don't want to see a Lady Du. Grow up and leave the gossip. You posted in your stories trying to claim SETE wasn't gold but then a day a two it reached platinum. How did that make you look?”
In the freestyle, K.O also addresses questions regarding a possible reunion with his former group, Teargas, seemingly calling out Ntukza (without mentioning his name).
“Uthando noxolo that’s what I’m truly on, Uyinja yami but fede asishayisan’ iminyak’ eyishumi yonke. And every time I’m thinking you’re wiser ntwana you prove me wrong. Asik’phenduli noma ungas’tweet’ uyibhari ekhuluma yodwa and every chance oyithola’ uhlala ukhulum’ inyongo. Let the fans hear it from me, f*ck a reunion.”
'Grow up and leave the gossip' — K.O takes aim at Lady Du
Journalist
Image: Instagram/K.O
Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known as K.O, has slammed Lady Du for her prediction that his now hit song, SETE, would never top the charts.
The rapper released a new single titled Forecast 23 on Wednesday in which he made it known that the gloves are off in 2023 as he’ll be “addressing everything” and giving full disclosure.
This after he recently tweeted that he has had a few things to get off his chest.
“Been truly blessed summer 22/23 and SETE is going diamond soon! However, I got a few things to get off my chest futhi ngiqondise iyigwegwe,” he wrote.
In one verse that has many tongues wagging on social media, K.O takes aim at amapiano musician Lady Du for saying SETE was not going to amount to anything.
“Sneak dissing is some sh*t I don't want to see a Lady Du. Grow up and leave the gossip. You posted in your stories trying to claim SETE wasn't gold but then a day a two it reached platinum. How did that make you look?”
In the freestyle, K.O also addresses questions regarding a possible reunion with his former group, Teargas, seemingly calling out Ntukza (without mentioning his name).
“Uthando noxolo that’s what I’m truly on, Uyinja yami but fede asishayisan’ iminyak’ eyishumi yonke. And every time I’m thinking you’re wiser ntwana you prove me wrong. Asik’phenduli noma ungas’tweet’ uyibhari ekhuluma yodwa and every chance oyithola’ uhlala ukhulum’ inyongo. Let the fans hear it from me, f*ck a reunion.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure