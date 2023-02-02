Almost a year after the death of South African artist, producer and entertainment entrepreneur Tumi ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi, event organisers Rusco Experiential have announced that the wheels to make Pop Bottles happen are already in motion.
The SA Music Awards-nominated hip-hop artist died on March 6. His family confirmed he had succumbed to a brain haemorrhage.
In honour of Tumi ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi and in partnership with his family, Pop Bottles 2023 can be pencilled in on the social calendar.
In a press release, Rusco Experiential shared that they are taking fans of the event back to the beginning with the authentic Sunday gathering experience the event is famous for.
Set to realign the urban market to a state of a blissful euphoria, Pop Bottles 2.0,which is best known for it’s hip-hop and house playlists, will now also include trending music genres Amapiano and Afrobeats.
Over the years Pop Bottles has been an event that was all about a sharing an intimate Sunday afternoon hip-hop experience across SA.
All the cool kids of Mzansi and A-lister artists came out to socialise and network the day before, enjoying a great nightlife party with some of the finest hip-hop performers and DJs.
The first instalment will kick off in the first quarter of 2023 in Johannesburg.
The official date is yet to be announced. However, limited tickets go on sale at the end of February when the line-up will be announced.
Get those coins ready! Pop Bottles is back
In honour of Tumi ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi and in partnership with his family, Pop Bottles is making a comeback.
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: Instagram/DJ Dimplez
