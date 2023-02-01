JR and Tshepi celebrated their love and union in full view of the people close to their hearts at the weekend.
Tshepi looked breathtaking in her traditional Xhosa attire and so did her husband JR and their children who wore matching outfits.
In a ceremony Tshepi referred to as kulwamkelo lomkhwenyana (loosely translated as welcoming of the groom) she ticked off all the essentials on her list, including curating the experience she and JR and the Vundla and Bogopa families had on the day.
Taking to Instagram, JR thanked Tshepi for accepting his proposal.
“The day we started our celebrations of love in the presence of our loved ones. Thank you aboRadebe for allowing the Bogopa’s into your family with open arms. Thank you maRadebe for accepting my advances and proposal to start this next chapter of our life together. Here’s to many more years together,” he wrote.
Tshepi, filled with gratitude, said it was the best of days.
“Honestly, one of the best days of my life. Thank you to everyone who made our day everything and more,” she wrote.
The ceremony, JR told TshisaLIVE, was them completing another step in the traditional marriage process.
At the weekend reports surfaced that the pair had officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, but setting the record straight through his media room JR clarified they had not yet had a wedding and the weekend ceremony was a part of the process that leads there.
“We didn’t have a wedding but a family welcoming and celebration (which serves part of the process of getting married), made of close friends and our family on Saturday. It’s no secret Tshepi and I concluded our lobola process in December and this was our next customary step.”
SNAPS | Inside Tshepi and JR’s 'kulwamkelo lomkhwenyana' ceremony
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Tshepi Vundla
JR and Tshepi celebrated their love and union in full view of the people close to their hearts at the weekend.
Tshepi looked breathtaking in her traditional Xhosa attire and so did her husband JR and their children who wore matching outfits.
In a ceremony Tshepi referred to as kulwamkelo lomkhwenyana (loosely translated as welcoming of the groom) she ticked off all the essentials on her list, including curating the experience she and JR and the Vundla and Bogopa families had on the day.
Taking to Instagram, JR thanked Tshepi for accepting his proposal.
“The day we started our celebrations of love in the presence of our loved ones. Thank you aboRadebe for allowing the Bogopa’s into your family with open arms. Thank you maRadebe for accepting my advances and proposal to start this next chapter of our life together. Here’s to many more years together,” he wrote.
Tshepi, filled with gratitude, said it was the best of days.
“Honestly, one of the best days of my life. Thank you to everyone who made our day everything and more,” she wrote.
The ceremony, JR told TshisaLIVE, was them completing another step in the traditional marriage process.
At the weekend reports surfaced that the pair had officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, but setting the record straight through his media room JR clarified they had not yet had a wedding and the weekend ceremony was a part of the process that leads there.
“We didn’t have a wedding but a family welcoming and celebration (which serves part of the process of getting married), made of close friends and our family on Saturday. It’s no secret Tshepi and I concluded our lobola process in December and this was our next customary step.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring