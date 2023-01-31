“Uthixo umhle empilweni yam, ndicela undiphe amandla okuNyamezela (God is good in my life, please give me strength to carry on). We start the countdown to my story telling ... #ZaharaAsIrise tune in my good people.”
In 2022, Zahara made many headlines and fans wanted to know what was happening in her life.
In May she was on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home after encountering financial difficulties. The singer’s town house was set to be auctioned on May 7 after she defaulted on her monthly bond instalments of R17,665.
The hit maker told TshisaLIVE she was given a six-day grace period to make payments on her R1.9m home loan.
“It's all true. I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last May, Zahara said she had lawyered up and planned to take legal action against her former label TS Records over royalties allegedly owed to her.
She did not disclose who her lawyer was, saying the legal representative might get intimidated.
“I'm coming for everything. I've got a lawyer who is going to do everything for me pro bono. Every cent, from everywhere.”
Complaining and repeating herself to the media was not going to help.
“This is what's going to happen, if you go to Spotify, my albums are there, where are my royalties for the album, where is everything?”
Zahara counts down to reality show debut
There are just a few sleeps left before Zahara's reality shows debuts exclusively on SABC1.
Taking to her Twitter timeline the musician shared a poster of her first reality show, Zahara: As I Rise, counting down to the first episode on Saturday.
In her comments section, followers said they couldn't wait.
“Yuuuu thank you. Bendiyibuza izolo oku. Fire load-shedding nge fourth,” replied one.
“Waiting for it sis,” added another
The trailer shows the musician revealing she could become a “Swati wife”, as well as having dinner with Vusi Nova and friends, discussing what her “glow” was about.
