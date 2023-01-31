Here’s what DJ Fresh has to say to people waiting for his radio comeback

DJ Fresh has been off the airwaves since 2019 after he was let go from Metro FM, and while his fans are calling for him to make his way back to radio, they might have to wait a little longer.
The DJ co-hosted Podcast and Chill with Sol Phenduka in Mac G's absence and touched on his plans, one of those being his postponed radio comeback.
He told Sol he took on the offer to co-host the podcast because he has been away from the mic and missed it.
“I love the mic, I miss the mic. I was supposed to be back on radio in April but sh*t I'm working on says I can't do radio this year."
The DJ was elusive about which radio station was he supposed to join in the next two months.
“Let me just say hopefully next April , unless they let me do the show remotely this year. Then we can do the show this year.”
DJ Fresh left his last radio gig under controversy.
The SABC released a statement explaining it had decided to let the DJ go following “unsuccessful engagements” and DJ Fresh's conduct bringing the broadcaster into “disrepute”.
“The South African Broadcasting Corporation would like to announce it has terminated the contract of Mr Thato Sikwane, also known as DJ Fresh, with immediate effect. The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC radio management and Mr Thato Sikwane subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air, resulting in the SABC being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct. In addition, his conduct brought the SABC into disrepute,” read the statement.
