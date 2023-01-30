The couple has been married for eight years and share three sons.
‘You single handedly carry the dignity of our family’: Malema gushes over Mantoa in birthday message
Reporter
Image: Julius Malema/Instagram
When EFF leader Julius Malema is not calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or threatening a national shutdown, he is a hopeless romantic.
Case in point? His birthday message to his wife Mantoa, who celebrated turning a year older on Sunday.
“To the mother of the boys and my wonderful wife, we celebrate your greatness today. You have been an incredible blessing to our family and brought warmth into our home. You single handedly, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family,” he said.
“Today is your birthday, and I hope it brings you enjoyment. I want to wish you joy and happiness. Your beautiful heart guarantees you my love and care. Nothing will destroy that which was blessed by the wrinkled hands of our ancestors. Many more years my babe. Happy birthday Mma go Bašimane.”
The couple has been married for eight years and share three sons.
Over the years, the EFF leader has been vocal about his love for his wife.
Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, he joked that his grandmother used to say: “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.
Last year, the couple ditched winter in South Africa for sunny Spain to attend the wedding of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter.
Besides spinning the decks for guests and popping bottles with famous faces, the red beret leader also spent precious moments with the love of his life.
Speaking about the trip to MacG's podcast, he said: “It was so chilled. I went there with my wife. We’d wake up, [have] breakfast and just chill.
“South Africans were worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife when they have so many problems. I'm not their president. They've elected their own government and got the government they deserve.”
