If the speculation is correct, Mihlali wouldn't be the first celebrity to have hidden or not formally announced she was pregnant.
Kelly Khumalo got tongues wagging recently when she shared pictures of her performing at a show and fans noticed her seemingly visible baby bump, which fuelled the speculation. After seeing the snaps, fans deduced that Kelly had a bun in the oven and started flooding her comments section with well wishes.
The singer later took to her Instagram to flaunt her baby bump while in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to Zimoja, Kelly is expecting a baby with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and boyfriend of three years Mthokozisi Vincent Yende.
‘Is that a bun she's hiding?’ – Mihlali Ndamase sparks pregnancy rumour
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase
YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has had people flood her Instagram with congratulatory messages and speculations of having a bun in the oven.
She shared snaps on her Instagram on Saturday and her followers were quick to jump to suspecting she was pregnant because of her flowy dress.
In her comment section it was a battle between who spotted the alleged bump first.
"I thought I was the only one who sees that," wrote one user.
"Congratulations on your pregnancy, wow this is amazing," wrote another.
