John Kani is stepping down from playing the leading role in August Wilson’s Fences.
The veteran actor said he was not retiring from the show and will stay on as co-producer.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce I will be stepping down from the role of Troy Maxon in August Wilson’s Fences. It is a role I have long dreamed of playing.
“However, a bout of vertigo and the concurrent imbalance it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role. I will, however, continue to play a significant role as a co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals working closely with the director and the cast.
“I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen highly talented and experienced actor Tumisho Masha to succeed me in the role. I have no doubt Tumisho will do great justice to this challenging part — as I would have done.
“I would like to wish the director, the cast, the designers and the crew great success in staging this exciting work. I am sure I shall recover from this temporary medical condition and be back at work again soon,” he said.
The actor was originally cast in the role of Jim Bono, Troy’s best friend. Actor and writer Lunga Radebe will replace Masha as Jim Bono.
The cast of Fence include Khutjo Green (Rose; Troy’s wife), Lunga Radebe (Jim Bono; Troy’s best friend), Atandwa Kani (Cory; Troy and Rose’s son), Sbusiso Mamba (Gabriel; Troy’s brother) and Hlomla Dandala (Lyons; Troy’s son from a previous relationship).
John Kani steps down from playing lead role in August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ due to illness
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
