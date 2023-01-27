It’s the end of the road for e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed after five seasons.
The show was centred on two mega rich families, the Bhengus and Rampersads, who started off as business partners who ruled the business world in KZN through their lucrative oil producing business.
The local drama debuted in April 2018 and will air its final episode around the same month this year.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the executive producers of the drama series dubbed it a trailblazer.
In a joint statement, executive producers Leleti Khumalo, Duma Ndlovu and Anant Singh said, “We are proud to have created a trailblazing show that showcased the multicultural environment of Durban and KZN. Imbewu changed the face of the daily drama offering on South African television with its unique storylines, cliffhangers and high drama, resulting in it becoming one of the most-watched shows. We are grateful to our broadcast partner, e.tv for its support and the opportunity.”
The head of local programming on the channel said it was ending on a high note. The channel will also be launching a brand-new local drama to fill the space in prime-time.
“We’d like to thank the production for its commitment in delivering five great seasons of compelling stories, despite the highly competitive timeslots it found itself in at 9.30pm and 9pm. The show managed to dethrone its biggest competitor in the 9pm slot and it is now the most-viewed show in the late-night slot. We are proud to be ending on a high,” said Helga Palmer: head of local programming at eMedia.
Imbewu will still be on air until the end of the first quarter in 2023.
CONFIRMED! ‘Imbewu: The Seed’ reaches the end after five seasons
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Leleti Khumalo
