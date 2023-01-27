He captivated fans when he was a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi, and now Themba Mabaso is venturing into his own reality show called Themba: My Inked World.
Themba did not win season three of the reality show but he earned a family and a legion of fans who gave themselves the nickname #GhostNation. Their support ranged from voting for the star while he was on the reality show to buying him an apartment after he lost to his beau Mpho Wabadimo.
The love for Themba grew and did not end with the reality show.
The trailer for the new 10-episode series was released on Mzani Magic's social media pages.
"He stole our hearts on Big Brother and now we get to see Themba Broly as he deals with the pressures of the spotlight, business and finding a balance in his love life. Don't miss the premiere of Themba: My Inked World on February 3 at 8pm on #MzansiMagic," the channel captioned the post
'Big Brother Mzansi' star Themba's reality show 'My Inked World' debuts in February
In May last year, Themba moved into a two-bedroom flat in Johannesburg after fans collected money to help the reality star buy it.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Themba said he was speechless and in awe. He said the group of fans preferred to remain anonymous.
“There's a group of people who decided to buy an apartment in my name.
“This doesn't feel real, it's like a dream. People are doing this stuff for me and they don't know me. People saw me on TV and they have all these things for me. I am grateful for everything they're doing. I can never thank them enough. I don't know what to say or what to do to show them love because they are giving me so much love,” he said.
