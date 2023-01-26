Greteli's followers shared great advice and words of encouragement.
Read some of the comments below:
“Don’t over shop get as you need stuff ... you really don’t need a lot! Get a good co sleeper that is the same height as your bed! Don’t bother with a nursery it becomes a glorified storage room for the first year anyway ...
“The love to dream swaddles with the arms up work a treat to keep them from startling ... a bouncer is great for when you need some arms free time ... And enjoy the crap out of the newborn snuggles every damn moment because they grow so quickly. Otherwise take it easy, this last part is uncomfortable,” one Instagram user wrote.
Another social media user advised Greteli to be prepared to welcome the baby any time by having her ready-to-go hospital bag for herself and the baby ready.
“Nesting is kicking in! Have your go bags/hospital bags ready. You'll get the nesting floods of energy, use them. I think, sometimes, we focus on all the 'other stuff' in preparation for the arrival of our baby, and our immediate needs are put together hastily, last minute, or not at all.
“Those bags and car seat are important. Babies arrive when they are ready, whether we are or not. Sometimes late, sometimes early. Things will come together. Especially with the familial and tribe support you have. Make time for you and your love. On a side note, your baby has grown a lot! Wow! No wonder you were so tired. You were wise to allow yourself the sleep! Try to relax and destress as often as you can. Especially when you begin your new project. You've got this!”
'We can’t wait to meet you' — 'Blood & Water' star Greteli de Swardt on her unborn child
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Greteli de Swardt
Greteli de Swardt and her husband Juan are excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child.
The actress, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey since announcing they were expecting last October, took to her timeline penning her experience of having to juggle work while seven months' pregnant.
Greteli revealed she's set to start a new job in the next month and asked her followers to share words of advice and encouragement.
“30 precious weeks of carrying you, my lil' baby ... Oh, we can't wait to meet you. Currently feeling a bit overwhelmed with how much still needs to happen. I'm starting with a new job in a month and still have loads to do before baba comes (and before the job starts).
“Moms with tips, please bring them on! Literally anything! This community already meant the world to me. Thank you for every DM (direct message), every word of encouragement, every tip and trick! I see and I appreciate you! And I need you now again.”
Greteli's followers shared great advice and words of encouragement.
Read some of the comments below:
“Don’t over shop get as you need stuff ... you really don’t need a lot! Get a good co sleeper that is the same height as your bed! Don’t bother with a nursery it becomes a glorified storage room for the first year anyway ...
“The love to dream swaddles with the arms up work a treat to keep them from startling ... a bouncer is great for when you need some arms free time ... And enjoy the crap out of the newborn snuggles every damn moment because they grow so quickly. Otherwise take it easy, this last part is uncomfortable,” one Instagram user wrote.
Another social media user advised Greteli to be prepared to welcome the baby any time by having her ready-to-go hospital bag for herself and the baby ready.
“Nesting is kicking in! Have your go bags/hospital bags ready. You'll get the nesting floods of energy, use them. I think, sometimes, we focus on all the 'other stuff' in preparation for the arrival of our baby, and our immediate needs are put together hastily, last minute, or not at all.
“Those bags and car seat are important. Babies arrive when they are ready, whether we are or not. Sometimes late, sometimes early. Things will come together. Especially with the familial and tribe support you have. Make time for you and your love. On a side note, your baby has grown a lot! Wow! No wonder you were so tired. You were wise to allow yourself the sleep! Try to relax and destress as often as you can. Especially when you begin your new project. You've got this!”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring