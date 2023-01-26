Amanda's recent posts come after she finalised her divorce from Shawn Rodriques on Friday after almost three years of married life — news the two stars have remained mum about in public.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Amanda and Shawn were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
In July 2018, the former couple got engaged in the Maldives, where Amanda was gifted a huge wedding ring.
On social media, the celebrity couple were seemingly enjoying a happy marriage and fans never caught wind of there being trouble in paradise.
This was until a local Twitter user speculated that the actress had been spotted with “a new man” while out in Cape Town.
Amanda later poured water on the rumours.
“For clarity, the man in the image is my bodyguard. A polite plea to leave my name out your gossip,” she wrote on Twitter.
SNAPS | Amanda du Pont on 'baddie mode' after divorce
Image: Instagram/ Amanda du-Pont
Amanda du Pont has been serving all kinds of heat on the timeline sharing risqué snaps.
The actress recently took to Instagram sharing nearly bare pictures showing her figure with the caption, “Game over.”
See some of the snaps below:
