'Rediscovering myself continues to be nothing short of spectacular' — Lerato Moloi

Taking to her Instagram timeline this week, Lerato penned a lengthy post about a new chapter in her life.
Lerato said she is now in a space of self-introspection.
“Making new, positive memories, while staying in an unsafe environment, takes a special weirdo quality, that I'm grateful to have. Rediscovering myself, on this second half of my journey, continues to be nothing short of spectacular, from a neurodivergent perspective ... shout out to everybody and their and matter, 'cause we matter!!'
“Am especially grateful for my fellow weirdos that help me along the way to realise how being me is enough, and in understanding that conforming to being less than, while learning me, without false indoctrinations, is the biggest unlearning I will partake in ... thank you for being everybody! I love you endlessly!!” she wrote.
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Moloi
Lerato Moloi has opened up about her journey of rediscovery.
In 2020, South Africa came to a standstill when the model and actress alleged on Twitter she had been raped by comedian Tol A$$ Mo in 2014 — allegations the comedian was acquitted of last August.
But since then, Lerato has kept a low profile on social media.
