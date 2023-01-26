×

Leisure

Inside Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl’s spicy 'fall out'

26 January 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Media personality Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl have tweeps speculating about a feud brewing
Image: Instagram/The BForce

Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl have tweeps convinced they might be beefing.

The pair have seemingly been taking digs at each other in cryptic tweets about travelling abroad. 

Taking to her Twitter timeline on Monday, Bonang revealed she was looking to hire a new PA who had to be fully vaccinated.

“I need to find a new PA with a visa to join the team. Wtf is happening? Missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous,” she tweeted. 

Pinky Girl took to her own timeline with a string of tweets that looked like she was replying to her cousin. 

“That’s just being shallow ... from being dragged, unfollowed and blocked for no reason while I’m pushing the love,” she tweeted. 

In a another tweet, Pinky Girl hinted she was not the subject of Bonang's tweet.  

“Moghel is vaccinated. And she has her vaccination certificate. And not going anywhere.”

Bonang and Pinky have a relationship that has often left fans green with envy, which is why tweeps tuned in for the alleged Twitter beef.

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Pinky Girl said she found a companion in Bonang when they were younger and have been making memories ever since.

She said Bonang's fame doesn't faze her because they are “tied at the core” due to growing up together.

“I'm the only child and that was the reason Bonang and I became so close. I found a sister in her, almost like a twin. So we grew up together. I was in Pretoria and she was in Johannesburg, but her father would come get us for school holidays and we would go to Mafikeng [now Mahikeng] where he was based. Those were amazing times with great memories and that's how we got close.”

