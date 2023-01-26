The festival is taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday February 4 with a line-up featuring more than 160 artists, both young, established, and on the rise performing live across three stages. Check out the full list here.
The festival will include various other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained, including:
- The Tuckshop — Retail Fashion Store;
- Unconventional Sports Area — Live Skateboard Competition;
- University Cafeteria — Food Court;
- Customisation Station;
- Half-court Basketball Court; and
- Live Art Installation.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the organisers said they were excited to continue running the festival after the death of co-founder Riky Rick as his legacy was growing.
“With what started out as a great idea between Riky and I many years ago to a whole culture movement called Cotton Fest. Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans,” said co-founder Alain Ferrier.
Costa Titch to bring out surprise international act for Cotton Fest
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Costa Titch
Costa Titch is planning to set the Cotton Fest Johannesburg stage on fire.
Cotton Fest organisers made a special announcement on Wednesday teasing about an “international surprise act” performing with Mzansi's very own rapper Costa Titch.
