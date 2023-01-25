Maphorisa has often been accused of being a gatekeeper in the music industry.
In an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said: “Now I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”
Thereafter, the DJ said he did not understand MacG's sudden disrespect, considering how far they'd come together.
“I see you don't get it. No one owns amapiano, anyone can do it and win. Good example, look at Uncle Waffles, one trending Adiwele video [and] the rest was history. She did it alone. Ohh look at Costa Titch, he's [it] doing it alone and winning. Stop saying I'm gatekeeper."
Zingah defends Maphorisa after claims he is riding on other artists' coattails
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Zingah
Zingah has come to DJ Maphorisa's defence regarding his contribution to the music industry.
On his timeline, the former rapper turned podcaster said no South African artist could match the number of hit songs he had.
“Not a single artist in this country could see Porry hit for hit,” he wrote.
When a local Twitter user said Maphorisa was an artist who always rides on people's coattails, Zingah slammed the statement as baseless.
“You don’t know what you’re talking about, you’re just saying things you’ve heard other people say.”
