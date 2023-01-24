Celebrities have expressed their dismay about the airing of a recent episode of Isencane Lengane on Moja Love.
In the episode, Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi are seen getting into a heated argument and Siyacela is seen growing violent towards Thando.
On Monday the channel shared a statement saying they “intervened as the incident was happening” and contacted the police, who gave Thando the option to open a case against her partner, which she declined.
The channel said Thando was taken away from Siyacela's D and had been given counselling which they will oversee.
“Moja Love would like to put it on record that the channel does not condone gender-based violence in any way. Moja Love prides itself on producing content that reflects the reality in our society, including social ills, and could not sweep the GBV incident between Thando and Siyacela under the carpet. In a country burdened by GBV and femicide, Moja Love has a responsibility to reflect and show the extent of this pandemic.”
Social media has been up in arms, with many calling for cancellation of the show
Head of channel at Moja Love Bokani Moyo said airing the episode was a way to depict what was happening in communities today.
“As a channel, we take violence of any sort seriously and we do not condone nor support GBV in any way. It was important to air this episode of Isencane Lengane as it is our social responsibility to educate our audiences and mirror what is happening in our communities,”
Ntsiki Mazwai, Andile Ncube and Nokuthula Ledwaba were among celebrities weighing in on the matter.
Read the Twitter posts below:
'Nonsense' — Celebs react to Moja Love’s defence of GBV in recent episode
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities have expressed their dismay about the airing of a recent episode of Isencane Lengane on Moja Love.
In the episode, Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi are seen getting into a heated argument and Siyacela is seen growing violent towards Thando.
On Monday the channel shared a statement saying they “intervened as the incident was happening” and contacted the police, who gave Thando the option to open a case against her partner, which she declined.
The channel said Thando was taken away from Siyacela's D and had been given counselling which they will oversee.
“Moja Love would like to put it on record that the channel does not condone gender-based violence in any way. Moja Love prides itself on producing content that reflects the reality in our society, including social ills, and could not sweep the GBV incident between Thando and Siyacela under the carpet. In a country burdened by GBV and femicide, Moja Love has a responsibility to reflect and show the extent of this pandemic.”
Social media has been up in arms, with many calling for cancellation of the show
Head of channel at Moja Love Bokani Moyo said airing the episode was a way to depict what was happening in communities today.
“As a channel, we take violence of any sort seriously and we do not condone nor support GBV in any way. It was important to air this episode of Isencane Lengane as it is our social responsibility to educate our audiences and mirror what is happening in our communities,”
Ntsiki Mazwai, Andile Ncube and Nokuthula Ledwaba were among celebrities weighing in on the matter.
Read the Twitter posts below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure