The rapper slammed reports that he and Suited hit maker Shekhinah were an item last year.
This after local Twitter user Musa Khawula, who has been sharing many rumours from cellebville, claimed the two stars were spotted being “cosy” at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg
The rapper responded to the post and said it was all lies and he and the songstress were meeting physically for the first time since their music collaboration.
“Wow. The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here. Have a good day,” he wrote.
‘I want to protect my energy’ — K.O on why he keeps his dating life private
Journalist
Image: AOT
Rapper K.O said fans don't need to know where he lays his head.
The Sete hit maker opened up on L-Tido's podcast about why he has been mum and not posting anything about his beau on his socials. He said he keeps his love life away from prying eyes because people can't ruin what they don't know.
The host of the podcast told the rapper he was a "very discreet guy" who kept his dating life private, and asked why.
“People can't ruin sh*t they don’t know. It’s that simple for me. I don’t need to post a lot of sh*t that is personal to me because I just want to protect my energy.
“I’m a rapper, you’re gonna know about these raps and you’re gonna know about these records I’m putting out. You don’t have to know about where I lay my head, like its none of your f***ing business,” he added.
