'I don't miss the grind' — Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show'

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah has opened up about life on The Daily Show, telling fans that while he enjoyed challenging himself, he will not miss the grind.
Trevor left the popular evening talk show late last year after seven years at the helm. He said the move was to spend more time on other aspects of life.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, Trevor said he would miss “the people, the culture and the vibe” of The Daily Show.
He likened it to planning a wedding every day, with no honeymoon.
“So, I do miss the discipline. I do miss the joy that came from cracking that nut every single day, but I don't miss the grind,” he added.
Trevor said he now chose when to consume the news and enjoyed that he did not have to have an opinion as soon as something happened.
Trevor has been spending time with loved ones since his break, including white river rafting with friends in Costa Rica. He also has an extensive stand-up comedy world tour in the coming months, including a trip back to South Africa for shows in August and September.
“The thing I missed most, and it happened mostly in the pandemic, and I know I'm not alone in this, I missed people. I missed two years of people's lives. I missed two years of eating food in South Africa. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends.
“I'm looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more, and trying new things,” Trevor told The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr last year.
