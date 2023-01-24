Fashion, tourism and business meet at Boardwalk Mall

Miss Grand Supreme Tourism Eastern Cape will present the first Boardwalk Style for Charity Fashion Show at the weekend.
The fashion show, in collaboration with Eastern Cape clothing outlets such as Hombakazi Vintage Cabin, Obriani and Boho Girl, as well as nationally known brands like Queenspark, aims to be known as the fashion event with a difference, making an impact that stretches further than clothes.
Influential women from across the province will join the Miss Grand Supreme Tourism Eastern Cape finalists as they use fashion to address social issues such as gender-based violence and inequality.
The Boardwalk Mall will play host to this stylish afternoon filled with entertainment, including singers, dancers and a marimba band, to highlight the proudly Eastern Cape element of the afternoon.
The audience is in for a treat because lucky draws and raffles will add to the action-packed afternoon.
All proceeds raised during the show will go towards various charities in the province, including KC’s Mobile Kitchen, Leon’s Cancer Journey and Zoe’s Sanitary Drive.
The fashion show will take place inside the mall, in the display area between The Granary and Bem Vindo Mediterranean Restaurant near the fan park between 4pm and 5.30pm on Saturday.
Entrance is free.
And the fun and games don’t end there.
In the evening, Miss Grand Supreme Tourism Eastern Cape will present The Rebirth of Tourism, an exclusive cocktail event to celebrate the Eastern Cape’s tourism industry.
The event, which will take place at The Granary, will bring together role players in the tourism, hospitality and corporate sector.
The event is by invitation only and starts at 6pm.
The evening will bring together individuals and corporate representatives to network and share in the potential that the Eastern Cape holds as a tourist destination.
The Miss Grand Supreme Tourism Eastern Cape finalist will officially be introduced to the public, and the young women who have been working hard over the months will also receive special awards.
Special guests will include Bay mayor Retief Odendaal, Port Alfred mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, and Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture boss Luxolo Namette.
The evening will combine fun, networking and business.
