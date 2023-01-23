'My skin is not thick' — Msaki to take time out from celebrity limelight

Though Msaki has since set the record straight on the allegations, saying she had nothing to do with the ending of any relationship, she has still suffered backlash on social media and occasionally at her gigs.
Read the full statement below:
Msaki has penned some parting words before embarking on a hiatus.
Last November Sunday World reported that 5FM presenter Smash Afrika’s wife, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, the daughter of actress Rami Chuene, had accused her husband of cheating on her with Msaki.
The newspaper alleged that Kefiloe had found an image of Smash Afrika and Msaki kissing, along with letters from the singer professing her love for him.
Though Msaki has since set the record straight on the allegations, saying she had nothing to do with the ending of any relationship, she has still suffered backlash on social media and occasionally at her gigs.
On Sunday, Msaki took to Instagram to announce she was taking time out after honouring her last commitments.
In the statement, she expressed how the constant bullying had taken its toll on her and she couldn't meet the standard of having “thick skin” if you are in the entertainment industry.
“Please also understand why I have to leave this space. Please release me. I may seem weak because I let this get to me. But I am sensitive and sentimental, an empath (this is my most valuable creativity tool) my skin is not thick ... it is porous so I feel the changes in the breeze.
“Allow me to take my leave for my wholeness. Please remember me as the one who said we are not meant to take this, even if it comes with the territory ... Please don't push people to the edge and only have empathy after they become a statistic,” she wrote.
Read the full statement below:
In a recent sit-down on Podcast and Chill, Msaki said her last official show would be in April, but she was still set to honour another gig in June.
“I'm taking the year not performing this year. I'm doing my last show in April and a show in June at the National Arts Festival ... I'm going to take a break and just stay with my children, I'm so hurt by everything.”
