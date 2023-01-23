Amanda du-Pont is divorced!

Actress Amanda du-Pont and Shawn Rodriques finalised their divorce on Friday after almost three years of married life.
TshisaLIVE has seen the court roll papers that listed Amanda and Shawn as ending their marriage.
There was no indication that the pair's marriage was heading for trouble.
The only time the media personality's marriage was talk of the town was in May last year when she pleaded with a popular blogger to leave her name out of his gossip after she was accused of being in a new relationship.
The actress denied having a new boyfriend after the blogger said she was spotted with her new boyfriend in Cape Town.
She took to Twitter to set the record straight and shared a clip of herself and her friends out together and said the man in the pictures was her bodyguard.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Amanda and Shawn, but at the time of publication they had not yet replied.
Amanda and Shawn got engaged in July 2018 and she announced the news by sharing a video on Instagram, flaunting her huge engagement ring.
Amanda's bae Shawn pulled out all the stops when he popped the question in the Maldives.
He whisked her off for an island picnic where he got down on one knee and popped the question.
In the emotional video, Amanda described the engagement as a “dream come true”.
Not long after that Amanda shocked her fans by revealing she was officially married.
She opened up about tying the knot and how it was her grandmother's wish to see her get married before she died.
Though she posted no wedding pictures or ceremony on her socials, she wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about her grandmother's wish to see her walk down the aisle.
“I lost my gogo last night. If you know me well you’d know she was my fave. Everything in my body is aching and so painful but I’m happy you are resting and no longer in pain.
“She promised to wait until I was married before she passed. Over the past couple of years she would hint that she was getting tired. I’m married granny and I’m OK, hope you are too. Maye ngitakukhumbula! Rest in Perfect Peace.”
