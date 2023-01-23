The festival is taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday February 4 with a line-up featuring more than 160 artists, both young and established, performing live across three stages. Check out the full list here.
The festival made it debut in Cape Town in December after having been exclusively hosted in Newtown since its inception.
The organisers said in a statement they were thrilled about the upcoming event because it showed Riky Rick's legacy was growing.
“With what started out as a great idea between Riky and I many years ago to a whole culture movement called Cotton Fest. Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans,” said co-founder Alain Ferrier.
AKA won't be performing at Cotton Fest in Joburg — but these 160 local artists will be there
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
It's exactly two weeks before cotton eaters gather for another edition of the late Riky Rick's Cotton Fest, but AKA has shared he won't be joining them.
The line-up was recently announced and the Lemons (Lemonade) star was missing.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Sunday, the rapper replied to a fan who tweeted the festival organisers inquiring why the rapper wasn't on their list.
“We couldn’t come to an agreement but I wish them nothing but the best! Get your tickets now,” he said.
In his mentions his fans started to speculate why their fave was not performing.
“Just say it with your chest, they wanted to give you Puma merch as payment,” said one.
