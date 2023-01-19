'What was the reason?' — 'The Real Housewives of Gqeberha' star's 'voetsek' leaves Twitter chaotic

Real Housewives of Gqeberha is the latest to join the growing list of the South African version of the reality show focused on women living lives of opulence in Mzansi but fans of the show were caught off-guard when one of the stars of the show Norma Nicol shared her tagline.
The brief video in which Normal introduces herself went viral as tweeps reacted to the star's sass.
In the video, Norma describes herself as a princess and lover of good things. However, the good sis also takes the chance to let people know she doesn't mind playing dirty if a situation calls for it.
And just to prove her point, she ends her intro with a super spicy, dragged out “Voetsek!”
Watch the video below:
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: Supplied
As the video made its rounds on the TL, Norma scored herself a few fans who said her tagline made them want to know her better and who were “here for the sassiness” she is serving. They felt her tagline made her relatable and one to watch.
However, the use of profanity in her tagline (with the use of the word 'voetsek') left a sour taste in the mouths of other tweeps who took to their TLs to express how “tacky” they found Nicol and what low bar she was setting for the otherwise anticipated reality show.
See some of the reactionary tweeps below:
