Somizi Mhlongo says he found Khanyi Mbau's comments about people confusing anxiety with an ancestral calling “disturbing”.
While Khanyi's views about the ancestral calling rubbed some people up the wrong way, others chose to take the comments with a pinch of salt.
Taking to his Instagram timeline in one of his bathroom talk segments , Somizi gave his two cents.
“I think we must never speak on behalf of other people, because we are not them in the first place. Second we are not walking in their shoes. We wouldn't want anyone to speak on our behalf.”
The Idols judge and cookbook author weighed in on the views that there's an influx of traditional healers making the journey look fashionable.
“I think people are woke, they are finding themselves, and they are finding themselves unapologetically. All I'm asking for is that people should respect other people's beliefs as long as it does not harm you.”
WATCH | 'I find it to be disturbing' - Somizi slams Khanyi Mbau's anxiety claims
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo
Media personality Dineo Ranaka on Tuesday also weighed in on the debate on her Instagram timeline.
“Thokozani modern day uncertified psychologists who get a great portion of their partial teachings from TikTok (hehehe yah neh), Thokozani nani Twitter psychologists and herbalists. Thokozani nina who are fascinated, intrigued and eager to understand and respect the journeys of others without judgment or disgust. May we all try to have fewer opinions over the fingerprints of others as they are all uniquely designed. The tongue has proven to be the downfall of many a man,” she wrote.
Khanyi Mbau had tongues wagging for her take on people undergoing initiation to become sangomas in large numbers.
In a series of Instagram stories, The Wife actress said people were confusing anxiety with a calling. Adding that anxiety and depression may induce hallucinations.
“I am not attacking you. Just saving you money. Stop buying cows, chickens and goats. Instead of buying melatonin to help you sleep and to boost your serotonin so your mood is better. Magnesium tablets and lots of B12. You can be your own healer.”
