After the final episode of The Queen which aired on Friday, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza reflected on his time on the telenovela and penned an appreciation post to the director of the show and Ferguson Films co-owner.
On Tuesday, the actor shared a clip of his farewell with the team, expressing his gratitude to director Andries van der Merwe for allowing him to push boundaries with his character.
“Andries van der Merwe, king thank you for allowing me to do whatever I wanted to do with the Shaka character, for giving me the room to be as creative and as dangerous (like you always say) as I wanted to make him. It’s an honour to have worked with you.”
SK played the role of Shaka and though he had been axed from the show in 2021, he frequently made appearances.
He said he had Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona to thank as they always stood by his side.
“It feels like I have been blessed with two older siblings who would do and say anything to protect me. Ngiyabonga [thank you] for always having my back when others turned. No matter how many times they took me out, you fought (people don't know this) to bring me back and whenever you did it was always silenced. You both love me so much and I love and respect you back. I look forward to working with Ferguson Films again soon. But for now I take a bow and cheers.”
'Ngiyabonga for always having my back when others turned': SK Khoza pens a letter to Connie & Shona Ferguson
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza
