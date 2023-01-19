'Maybe it's time to admit failure and wrap this up Showmax' — Fans react to 'The Wife' 'missing episode'

The clock has been ticking for a while for The Wife fans who are slowly losing patience with the show and now one episode was seemingly missing from this week's dose which has set tongues wagging.
Twitter was abuzz on Thursday morning not only about the missing episode but also about the missing subtitles on the show this week.
“We wake up to find that episode 31 is missing, so we try to piece together what's going on but there are no subtitles for episode 32 & 33, maybe it's time to admit failure & wrap this up Showmax. Every week we must complain about something,” tweeted one fan.
“We remained loyal throughout a very shaky season 2. Waited 6 months hoping for a better season 3. Stayed loyal when more than half the cast we love left yet they still fail to do something as basic as having subtitles & uploading episodes correctly,” wrote another tweep.
The plot of the love story between Qhawe and Naledi which season 3 is based on also has fans unimpressed
“33 episodes in and this is what we are still watching? There’s no progress in the plot. The major events in the book have not been shown. At this point Qhaledi should be married and Naledi should’ve given birth to their child, not di baecation tsa Sefako.”
Taking to their official Twitter timeline, Showmax assured fans that all episodes were up.
“All 3 episodes of #TheWifeShowmax are now available to binge. We know the 5am gang set alarms to get their fix before work, so Showmax apologises for the delay in episode 31 this morning. We’ll be back bright and early next week”
Before filming began for the show it was explained that season 3 was set to expand beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West and head writer Busisiwe Ntintili said the audience will be kept captivated yet again.
“With Naledi missing and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now front-page news, the third and final season of The Wife is going to be explosive,” she wrote in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
'Maybe it's time to admit failure and wrap this up Showmax' — Fans react to 'The Wife' 'missing episode'
